HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, officers with the Harrah Police Department were called to a wreck along North Dobbs Rd.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized a truck had crashed into a retaining pond.

Chief Marty Burns, with the Harrah Police Department, told KFOR that the family had just left church when the crash happened.

“This doesn’t happen very often. I mean, we have our fair share of accidents and wrecks, but this is unusual here in Harrah, especially in this residential area,” said Burns.

Authorities say Stephen Stewart and his daughter, Maddie Willett, were killed in the crash.

Maddie Willett was a first grader at Virginia Smith Elementary School.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that one of our sweet first graders, Maddie Willett, was in a car crash last night. Unfortunately, she and her father did not make it and passed away. Our hearts are broken,” a statement from Virginia Smith Elementary read.

Officials say a crisis team will be on campus on Monday to help students dealing with the loss.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.