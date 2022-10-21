HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.

The neighbors say the horses showed up in the area starving and needing water, each have some type of wound or bite mark on their bodies.

Dawn Smith is now taking on the mighty task of caring for six horses.

“I just want them to get a home. He’s lovable. I just want him to find a good home. We all deserve good homes,” said Dawn Smith, taking care of six horses.

Smith says there’s no branding, markings or tags on any of the horses, so there’s no sign of an owner.

It started with two horses roaming the area, then four, and now six.

“I called the sheriff. I said, ‘Look, I told you, I’ll keep them in my yard, but now six is too many for us,’” said Smith.

Smith told KFOR she’s now waiting on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for the next steps.

“He said we’ve got to find the owner. We tried to call equine rescue, but I have to have the sheriff’s permission to do something with them… The sheriff has to call the Equine Rescue or somebody that will deal with the horses. We’ve exhausted all our efforts and we can’t find the owners… They need love and attention,” said Smith.

Natalee Cross is the president of Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue. She said the sheriff’s office has the ability to impound the horses if they have someplace that’s willing to take them, but the people caring for the animals will have to hold them for a minimum of two weeks before that can happen.

In this case, Smith has had the horses on her property for over a week.

“You have to post publicly everywhere. It’s got to be public notices somewhere that owners can access this, the newspaper of those abilities and then hopefully the owner will come forward. With that said, that person does have the ability to charge them a daily boarding fee to try to recoup what it was that they were putting into those horses, whether housing them,” said Cross.

She hopes the sheriff’s department will take action quickly.

“It’s their due diligence. It’s a hazard for everybody involved, not just the animals, even if they just think it’s just animals, it’s not. At the end of the day, you are causing issues for the community. Who is dealing with those horses running at large,” said Cross.

With hay prices so high, Cross is afraid there will be more abandoned horses in rural areas as winter approaches.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of issues with abandoned horses, neglected horses, starved horses due to the inflation. The prices of everything has just gotten out of hand. The drought, we have no access to hay that is in a reasonable price,” said Cross.

The family taking care of the six horses said it costs hundreds of dollars a week to care for the animals. She said they would appreciate any donations like hay, water and grains.

“People want them, but we can’t give them away, they’re not ours. And I’m not going to. I’ve got to do the right thing with the sheriff. So, I’ve got to try to get a hold of them and see what we can do, because they’ve got to get help. This one especially. And there’s one other one that has an open wound,” said Smith.

If you’d like to help, email Dawn Smith at Sooner4evr71@gmail.com.

We have reached out to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office several times Friday about this situation and were told they are looking into it.

We will update you when we know more.