HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Members of the Harrah Police Department are mourning the death of one of their own.

Police Department officials announced Saturday morning that Officer Eric Haskins died on Friday night, saying he suffered a medical event from which he could not recover.

“We have a profound sense of loss as we recall Officer Haskins’ dedication, bravery, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Police Department officials said.

Haskins had more than 15 years of law enforcement experience, serving the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Choctaw and the City of Harrah, Harrah officials said on social media.

The Luther Police Department acknowledged the officer’s death through social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the members of Harrah Police Department. Words can’t describe our sorrow at this time for you,” Luther police said.