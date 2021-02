OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As Oklahomans are waiting for warmer weather, city leaders say crews are working tirelessly to repair water lines throughout Oklahoma City.

"This is a historic event. Having temperatures this low for this long, coupled with massive snow is not something that happens around here very often, so it has obviously strained all of our city services. But we have some real heroes out there. I can't say enough 'thank yous' and express enough gratitude to our city line workers and our water treatment plant workers, especially I think utilities has a lot of people who have been unsung heroes this week. I mean, obviously, we've still got a lot of people affected but they're doing everything they possibly can under terrible conditions. And then, of course, also our street workers, trying to clear those snow routes. So thank you to all of them. We'll get through this together. I think we've got a few more days of pretty terrible conditions, but I'd say we're at least at the halfway point now," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.