LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Hartshorne man died in an early morning crash Thursday just west of Wilburton.

According to the incident report, 35-year-old Justen Dobbs was driving along SW 136th Rd. west of Wilburton just after 2 a.m. Thursday when he failed to negotiate a curve and departed the roadway, striking a tree.

Officials say Dobbs was pinned for an unknown amount of time before being extracted by the Wilburton Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report cites unsafe speeds and no seatbelts in use.

No other information is available.