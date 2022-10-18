OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.

Hatch Early Mood Food announced that it has entered into three license agreements for new restaurants across the state.

“We are excited to expand to 8 Oklahoma locations before the end of 2023, but even more elated to announce these initial license partners who love the Hatch brand as much as we do,” said Jeff Dixon, CEO & Founder of Provision Concepts, the parent restaurant group to Hatch.

Organizers say a restaurant will be located in Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport. It is expected to open to travelers by the end of 2023.

Another location is set to open in Stillwater in the middle of 2023 along Main Street.

“We have been focused on the redevelopment of historic downtown Stillwater for years. Our vision involves creating a sense of community and vibrancy downtown centered on goods and services not typically found in smaller urban markets. As we have continued to redevelop assets throughout the years, Jeff and I kept a running dialogue about Hatch in Stillwater. We were finally able to ink a deal and we absolutely couldn’t be happier to bring Hatch to our community, the students of Oklahoma State University, and downtown Stillwater,” said Cory Williams, CEO of Upside Hospitality.

The third new location will be in Lawton, also opening toward the end of 2023. This location will enter into an agreement with Viridian Coffee to provide locally roasted coffee to guests.