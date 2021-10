A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re wanting to have a spooky good time on the evening before Halloween, head out to Moore.

Haunt Old Town Moore will be from 4-7 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Moore Community Center, 301 S. Howard Ave.

The event will feature family fun activities, including trick or treating, a haunted room, food trucks, inflatables, games, music and candy.

So, if you’re feeling in the Halloween spirit, head on out!