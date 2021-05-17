Have an alarm system in your Oklahoma City home? Updates you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In two weeks, Oklahoma City businesses and homeowners with alarm systems will be required to have an up-to-date permit for their alarm systems.

Major Beto Balderrama, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, says during the pandemic, a grace period was in effect for expired permits.

“For the last year, we haven’t been recognizing the permits. If they’re expired, they’re expired. We haven’t been enforcing the permits,” said Major Balderrama.  

Residents can go online to renew or purchase a permit.

Balderrama says if you do not have one, police might not respond to a triggered alarm.

“If you do not have a permit, we’re not responding. You did not register your alarm,” he said.  

He says police will always respond to fire, panic or hold-up alarms, but will not respond to typical burglar alarms.  

He says the new protocol is due to the large number of false alarms police respond to every year.  

“They’re astonishing. It’s just a large amount. As a matter of fact, 98% of all alarm calls are typically false,” said Balderrama.  

He says Oklahoma City police respond to anywhere between 50,000 and 60,000 false alarm calls every year.

If your alarm is triggered without a true emergency, you could be charged a fee.

“You get three false alarms for free. We don’t bill you for those three false alarms, but the fourth and fifth we do bill you and the sixth we revoke your permit,” he said.  

The new ordinance goes into effect May 31.

Permits are $27 and last one year. Renewal fees are $17.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

