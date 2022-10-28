OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience a traditional holiday feast with the big guy himself – Santa Claus – during its annual OKC Zoo SAFARI LIGHTS.

The brand-new event series, Dinner with Santa will take place in the Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant and will include a festive buffet, kids’ activities like ornament making and, of course, a meet and greet with Kris Kringle.

During dinner, Santa Claus will make an appearance to meet and greet little ones and hear what is on everyone’s wish lists. Participants will also have an opportunity to take their holiday photos with Santa in front of a festive backdrop for an additional fee.

The evening concludes with guests experiencing both the drive-thru and walking experiences of SAFARI LIGHTS.

Dinner with Santa occurs Fridays and Saturdays Dec. 2-17 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Dinner with Santa is $55 for adults (ages 12 and up), $50 for children ages 3-11 and seniors 65 and older, and free for children 2 years old or younger. ZOOfriends members will receive a discount on all event tickets.