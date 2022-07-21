OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have an outstanding warrant for an unpaid ticket in Oklahoma City, you might be able to get a fresh start.

From now through Dec. 31, 2022, people with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets can take part in the penalty reduction program.

The program is available for those whose tickets are for class ‘A’ offenses issued on or before June 30, 2020.

The penalty reduction program reduces the default fine in the case. Often, you can save hundreds of dollars.

“More than 8,363 cases have been resolved through this program since we launched in it 2019,” said Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson. “This is an excellent opportunity to clear any outstanding warrants you have with Oklahoma City Municipal Court.”

To find out more about the program, call the Oklahoma City Municipal Court at (405) 297-3898. Officials stress that you won’t be arrested or go to jail.