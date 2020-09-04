Hay barn at Braum’s Dairy facility catches fire in Grady County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews in Grady County attempted to gain control of a fire at a large dairy facility on Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, firefighters in Tuttle were called to the Braum’s Dairy facility following a reported fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw a large hay barn completely engulfed in flames.

The building, which is strictly used for storing hay, likely contained more than 1,000 bales of hay when the fire began.

Officials with Braum’s told KFOR that no people or animals were injured in the blaze.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to work to contain the fire.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter