Hay barn at Braum’s Dairy facility catches fire in Grady County

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews in Grady County attempted to gain control of a fire at a large dairy facility on Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, firefighters in Tuttle were called to the Braum’s Dairy facility following a reported fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw a large hay barn completely engulfed in flames.

The building, which is strictly used for storing hay, likely contained more than 1,000 bales of hay when the fire began.

Officials with Braum’s told KFOR that no people or animals were injured in the blaze.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to work to contain the fire.

