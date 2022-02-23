OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Interstates, highways and turnpikes throughout several parts of Oklahoma are slick and hazardous, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Winter weather covered roadways with sleet across the state on Wednesday.

“Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro area highways are slick and hazardous,” according to ODOT officials.

Officials said Northeastern, Eastern, Southeastern, Southcentral and Central Oklahoma have slick, hazardous conditions. Crews have also reported slick areas in Northcentral and Southwestern Oklahoma.

ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are conducting plowing and salt/sand operations to make the roadways safe to travel on. However, conditions are expected to further deteriorate overnight as another round of winter precipitation visits the state.

“ODOT and OTA crews will continue to treat and clear highways and turnpikes until all areas are clear and dry,” officials said.

File image of cars on the shoulder of a highway during slick, hazardous conditions. Photo from KFOR.

Interstate 35 has slick, hazardous conditions from near the Kansas state line to the Texas state line; and Interstate 40 has slick spots in western parts of the state. I-40 road conditions are becoming more slick and hazardous from Central Oklahoma to eastern parts of the state.

Authorities advise community members to drive cautiously if they must get out and drive.

“Drivers should continue to use extreme caution through the evening and overnight hours. It will take time to clear accumulated ice due to low temperatures and more winter precipitation in the forecast,” officials said.

Drivers are asked to do the following during snow and icy conditions:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

Motorists can check current road and weather conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.