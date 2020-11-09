Hazardous waste facility providing free face masks to residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need to clean out your home of hazardous material, city leaders say you could get a free box of face masks for disposing of chemicals properly.

Oklahoma City residents can get a free box of disposable face masks on Thursday, Nov. 12 in exchange for dropping off hazardous waste.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility accepts harmful items that shouldn’t be thrown in the trash.

Accepted items include:

Propane

Batteries

Gasoline

Lubricants

Motor Oil

Brake Fluid

Degreasers

Antifreeze

Pesticides

Herbicides

Fertilizer

CFL and Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Swimming Pool Chemicals

Furniture Polish

Oven Cleaners

Toilet Bowl Cleaners

Mercury

Aerosols

Paint

Paint Thinner.

Each vehicle that drops off an item will receive one box of 50 disposable face masks.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Residents need to bring a current City of Oklahoma City water bill to prove residency, or a current driver’s license.

