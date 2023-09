OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hazmat crews were on the scene after a semi and a car collided Thursday morning.

According to officials, the accident happened near NE 10th and Sunnylane around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The crash involved a semi that was carrying fuel that began leaking following the accident. Crews were on scene working to clean it up.

A passenger of the car was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is unknown.

No more information is available.