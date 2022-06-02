TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – On Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department released the suspect’s identity and motive as well as the victim’s identities in Wednesday’s deadly mass shooting.

“I don’t believe I can state it anymore that there was a clear motive,” said Tulsa’s Police Chief, Wendell Franklin.

According to Franklin, the man behind the trigger in what the police chief referred to as a “senseless tragedy” was Michael Louis.

Louis allegedly had back surgery at the St. Francis Hospital Campus about two weeks ago. The operation was performed by Dr. Preston Phillips.

Shortly after being released, Louis began calling the hospital, complaining of ongoing pain and wanting additional treatment.

One day before the shooting, Dr. Phillips saw Louis for additional treatment. Then, on June 1, the day of the shooting, Louis called again about the back pain.

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Louis allegedly walked onto the second floor of the campus’ Natalie Building, with a just purchased AR-15 and a pistol and opened fire.

The incident sending the campus into chaos.

“I will never forget an officer yesterday, who is a seasoned veteran of the department, and he was one of the first people to get here. And he said, ‘Mayor, it was like the beaches of Normandy out there. Everywhere I looked, to my left and to my right, there were officers running toward that building, jumping over bushes. Getting around anything in their way between them and that threat so that they could save people,’” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Louis ultimately killed four people.

He then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

The reason for his deadly plan was spelled out in a letter, police found on Louis.

“Which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery,” said Franklin.

The other three victims include Dr. Stephanie Husen, a receptionist and mother Amanda Glenn, and a patron of the hospital named William Love.

Now, the community is asking for prayers as they pick up the pieces of the violence.

“Even if you don’t subscribe to faith, I will tell you that a prayer is just a solemn request for help and I think we could all agree the world needs a little help right now,” said Ryan Parker, the Associate Chief Medical Officer.

A candlelight vigil to honor the victims is planned for 7 p.m. on Friday in the Northwest parking lot of LaFortune. All attendees are asked to wear pink.

The Tulsa Community Foundation has a Saint Francis Employee Emergency Fund set up to help members of the Saint Francis family.