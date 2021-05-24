“He didn’t take one, he took two people,” Family mourns pregnant woman killed by suspect in high-speed police chase crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family is mourning the death of not one, but two innocent people killed following a police chase in northeast Oklahoma City.

On Monday morning, just after she dropped off her sons at school, Star Shells was killed in a crash near NE 15th and Martin Luther King Jr.

“He didn’t take one, he took two people. Somebody that I loved, somebody that I didn’t get a chance to,” said Connie Basco, Shells’ mother.

Basco told News 4 Monday evening that Shells was five months pregnant with her fourth child, Elijah.

‘She was getting ready to have her baby shower next week. She’s got her list on the wall. Got all her stuff all on it,” Basco said. “Things were just getting good.”

But that sweet future was cut short.

Police said Wacey Mikles allegedly stole a truck that was still running with the keys in the ignition.

Wacey Mickles mugshot provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

According to a police report, the owner of the car could track the stolen truck on his phone, and was telling officers where its location was.

When they tracked it down, they tried to pull Mikles over but he fled.

After a 6-minute high speed chase, Mikles crashed the truck into Shells’ sedan, leaving behind a twisted pile of metal.

“She didn’t suffer, they told me she died instantly,” Basco said, fighting back tears, “so, you know, I know that she didn’t feel any pain, you know?”

Mikles was rushed to the hospital then placed under arrest, but that’s little solace for Shells’ family.

“The cost that was paid by our beloved star and her children and family is much too high,” said Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, executive director of Black Lives Matter OKC and Shells’ friend.

Dickerson insists the deaths were avoidable.

“I pray that it never happens again and that policies are changed to where it’s not permissible to engage in a high speed police chase,” Dickerson said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Shells was taking care of her children on her own. She and Elijah were preceded in death by her young daughter, Gi’onne.

Now Basco is focused on taking care of the two sons she left behind, 7-year-old Jayden, and 6-year-old Jace.

The family started a GoFundMe account to help take care of the two boys.