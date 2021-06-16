‘He doesn’t get to enjoy his life’ – daughter hopes new evidence solves father’s cold case murder

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The death of Edward Trotter remains unsolved. His body was found nearly 25 years ago in rural Eastern Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office hopes new evidence revealed Wednesday will uncover the truth.

Edward Trotter

“I believe we know the name of the suspect and his direct accomplice right now,” said Capt. Shawn Shelby.

“He was shot with what was an antique shotgun, a very unusual one that was probably produced around 1940s and 1950s,” said Aaron Brilbeck, the Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer.

Trotter was last seen on June 16, 1996. More than 72 hours later, his body was found badly decomposed. His arm was missing. X-rays revealed he had been shot at least two times.

His daughter, Cristalle Pelfrey, was just 17 when he was killed.

“It may have been 25 years, but it’s been 25 years of tears and a hole in your heart where he used to be,” said Pelfrey. “I’m not asking for someone to pay. I’m not asking to punish someone. I honestly, I just want answers.”

Edward Trotter and his daughter Cristalle.

Authorities say a gun cabinet was found during a search of Trotter’s property in 1996. But it appears a gun was missing.

“We do believe that is the weapon; that missing weapon is most likely going to be our murder weapon,” Shelby said.

Officials believe there was some sort of confrontation at the property where Trotter lived.

Investigators are taking a closer look inside Trotter’s inner circle. They believe the killing was not random.

Officials, along with his daughter, believe he knew his killer.

“I tried to tell my dad several times that was not where he needs to be or the people he needed to be around,” said Pelfrey. “To be able to put some closure to it after this long would be such a gift.”

Edward Trotter

The Sheriff’s Office said as recently as Tuesday night, they have obtained new evidence in this case. It is now being processed.

If you have any information that could help investigators find Trotter’s killer, you are asked to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 713-1085.