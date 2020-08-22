He donated blood, now he’s won a new Cadillac

Duane Swanson behind the wheel of his new Cadillac.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Duane Swanson just celebrated his 77th birthday the other day, now he has another reason to celebrate: Today he won a new Cadillac CTS from Bob Moore Cadillac.

Swanson donated blood to the Bob Moore Blood Drive two weeks ago, and today was his lucky day when he pushed the key fob unlocking the door to a new Cadillac CTS. The Vietnam veteran said he has donated more than 28 pints of blood over the years.

“It’s important to donate because you will save someone’s life,” said Swanson.

This is the 20th year of the Bob Moore Blood Drive in association with the Oklahoma Blood Institute. KFOR is proud to be the television sponsor of this year’s event.

Ahmond Dawson, General Manager of Bob Moore Cadillac, said, “It’s always important for the Bob Moore organization to give back to the community. Giving back to the community not just with our services here at the dealership, but also in the community as far as helping out with OBI (Oklahoma Blood Institute) and the blood drive.”

Swanson said he’s never really won anything before in his life, but today his luck certainly changed.

RECENT HEADLINES: