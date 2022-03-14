YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon mother has been waiting nearly 15 months for her son’s birth certificate.

“It’s frustrating because he is living as an undocumented person, as an American citizen,” said Marina Wick.

Since December 2020, Wick has been going back and forth with the Vital Records Division.

At her son’s birth, the mother of two was legally separated from her estranged husband, who is not Cassian’s biological father.

Wick told KFOR the department requested she gets a denial and acknowledgment of paternity and a paternity test from both Cassian’s father and her now-divorced husband.

“We went through all the proper channels,” said Wick. “We got the paternity test, and the hospital said that unless I was willing to put my legal husband on the birth certificate at the time, they weren’t going to do it for me. I had to go through the process on my own.”

Even after Wick sent the requested information, she claims the department got back to her months later, but this time it wanted a copy of her ex-husband’s Real ID.

The problem is she can’t find him.

“I actually sent them an email letting them know I do not know his whereabouts, and their response was, ‘Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do until we finish that part of the process,’ which they didn’t tell me about prior to all of this,” said Wick.

Wick told KFOR Cassian is left without a Social Security number, standard health insurance and child support payments.

“The only thing that I really want out of all this is to finally be able to get my son his birth certificate so that he can live a normal life because, at this point, it’s not normal. He’s a non-person,” said Wick.

KFOR reached out to the Oklahoma State Health Department about Cassian’s birth certificate process. Erica Rankin-Riley, Public Information Officer, issued the following statement on behalf of OSDH:

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) works to get birth certificates and other vital records to Oklahomans in a timely manner. We understand the importance of our role in getting these records out and are committed to serving Oklahomans to the best of our ability.” ERICA RANKIN-RILEY, OSDH PIO