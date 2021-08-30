“He was a joy to be around. We’re really going to miss him,” Oklahoma teen dies after horseplay with a gun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 15-year-old Moore High School student is dead after a group of teens was playing with a gun over the weekend and it went off.

“The loss is very miserable,” Jalisha Boatman-Mishio told News 4.

Boatman-Mishio’s is talking about losing 15-year-old Rudy Simmons who was shot and killed at the mobile home park where he lived, Burntwood in S.E. OKC, late Saturday night.

Rudy Simmons- Photo courtesy of the family

Boatman-Mishio is a family friend.

“Rudy is their baby, and I cannot personally imagine losing my baby,” Boatman-Mishio said.

According to officials with Oklahoma City Police, Simmons and other teens were playing with a gun when it went off.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

“We’re still trying to determine exactly what all was involved, what dynamics were involved in them finding a gun, playing with it and then one of them being killed by it,” MSgt. Gary Knight said.

At this time, police have not made any arrests.

“We’re still just in shock. It’s not something you expect. It’s just a tragedy,” Chandy Vazquez, Simmons’ cousin, told News 4. “The worst part is where he died is the house behind his parents. So they have to look at that every day.”

Vazquez said she got the call around midnight Saturday.

“I expected my cousin to say that maybe he was in critical condition or tell me the hospital that he was at but she told me that he had died,” she said.

Simmons was a freshman at Moore High School. He had just turned 15 on Thursday.

Officials with Moore Public Schools released this statement on Monday:

“Moore Public Schools staff, students, and families have experienced a tragedy with the death of a Moore High School freshman last night. Our hearts grieve with the family, and we surround them with our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. An increased level of counseling services is available this week for students and staff as they process this loss. The incident did not happen on MPS property, nor during school hours. This is an active Oklahoma City Police Department investigation and any questions about the incident should be directed to them.”

“I don’t think that it’s going to be an easy recovery for anybody,” Boatman-Mishio said.

“He was just a great kid. He was a joy to be around. We’re really going to miss him,” Vazquez said.

A gofundme page has been set-up to help the family with funeral costs.