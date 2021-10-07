‘He was a troublemaker,’ Harrah woman’s tip leads to the capture of teen and mom suspected of deadly arson in Oklahoma County

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents revealed new details and allegations against a teen and his mother in a Harrah homicide and arson investigation.

Robert Stockton Jr., 17, was arrested in Lincoln County early Thursday morning by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our guys were driving to where they thought that he might be in Shawnee. He happened to be driving in the opposite direction,” said Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “Our guys passed him and recognized the vehicle, spun around and waited for backup.”

Stockton’s mother, Maryann Beal Cannon, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

KFOR tracked down Stockton’s ex-girlfriend, Lilly Riffel, and her mother, LaTrisha Riffel. The mother and daughter told KFOR a friend revealed the allegations to them.

“I told my mama exactly what happened, that he shot his stepfather cold-blooded in the shower,” said Lilly Riffel.

Her mother then called authorities after hearing about the alleged murder and fire to cover up the crime.

“He told my daughter that Robert Stockton Jr. had murdered his stepfather and that the house has been burnt down to cover it up.”

The Riffels alleged the friend told them Robert Stockton shot and killed his stepfather and his mother helped him cover it up.

Maryann Cannon and Robert Stockton Jr.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the witness saw Stockton “walk into the bathroom and “a few moments later he heard four to five gunshots.”

The affidavit states that the same witness told investigators he saw Stockton’s stepfather “dead in the bathtub,” according to the affidavit.

Stockton’s ex-girlfriend told KFOR she was shocked when she heard the News.

“I was just disappointed. I was broken. I knew the guy,” said Lilly.

Lilly told KFOR she dated Stockton for a while, but they were not a couple when this incident took place.

“He was a troublemaker,” said Latrisha Riffel. “We didn’t like them being together. As a matter of fact, we tried every opportunity to keep them apart.”

The witness told authorities the shooting happened in late July, and the Stepfather’s “body was removed,” and Stockton and his mom poured “large amounts of gasoline” on the victim to burn his body, according to the affidavit.

In the days that followed, the family’s home also burned. The Harrah Fire Department confirmed the fire happened on Aug. 8.

But the remains were not discovered until this week after the witness led investigators back to the scene.

A tip from Riffel and her daughter cracked the case open.

“The reason why I wanted to say something is ’cause I would feel bad if he had ended up doing something else, and I knew he was a danger to the community,” said Latrisha.

“The tipster was instrumental in leading us to the right direction to this case,” said Brilbeck.

Authorities are not confirming that the remains found belong to Robert Stockton’s stepfather.

We do know, however, he has not been seen since.

Right now, the sheriff’s office is not looking for any more suspects.