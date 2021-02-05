“He was a very very loving person,” Family remembers victim after officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local family is trying to pick up the pieces Friday after they say their loved one was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

“I’m just doing good to breathe. I haven’t been asleep for over 24 hours; I don’t feel like eating. I don’t feel like nothing. I’m just here,” said the victim’s mother, Melinda Beauchamp, “It hasn’t even sunk into me yet.”

On Thursday night, Oklahoma City Police rushed to a home near NW 16th and MacArthur for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, they were met with gunfire.

“They were giving him commands so they could see him, and the subject started shooting at the officers one of the officers returned fire and he struck and killed the subject,” said Capt. Dan Stewart with OKCPD.

Beauchamp confirmed to News 4 the person killed was her son, 30-year-old TJ Barton.

She tells us TJ was upset and has been going through a lot.

“He couldn’t find a job, he couldn’t make ends meet, and he just couldn’t handle it,” said Beauchamp.

She spoke to News 4 to get the message out that she is not blaming Oklahoma City Police.

“He said he wanted to kill himself or he wanted to be killed by the cops,” said Beauchamp, “Don’t think all cops are bad because they’re not. They were wonderful with us.”

Now, TJ’s family is left trying to cope with this tragedy.

Beauchamp’s cousin, Lisa Jones said, “He was a kindhearted soul. Fun loving and caring. Loved his family more than anything.”

Another relative told KFOR, “He was the sweetest person. He didn’t set out to hurt any police officers,” going on to say, “If one thing comes out of his death it’s if your loved ones are suffering from any mental illness don’t think it will get better, get them help.”

Beauchamp added, “He was a very loving person.”

All of them hope this story can serve as a reminder to check in on your loved ones. They say you never know what someone is battling.

“Listen to them, and if they don’t want to talk to you find a way to get them to talk to you… if not, this is what could happen,” said Beauchamp.