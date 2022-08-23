OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is still reeling from the sudden and tragic loss of an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy, who died in the line of duty on Monday.

Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near S.W. 78th and Youngs Blvd. on Monday afternoon to serve eviction papers.

While at the scene, officials say Benjamin Plank began shooting at the deputies.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a 25-year veteran of the force, was shot and killed. Another deputy was also wounded.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz

The news of Swartz’s death sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community.

Now, family members are speaking out about the immeasurable loss of a beloved father and hero.

“He was an amazing man, father, grandfather (my kids called him papa policeman), son, and brother. He was a 25 year veteran of the sheriffs office, and served in the US Army before that. He meant the world to myself, my kids, my wife, and our entire family. He was always proud to serve the people in his community, and took great pride in helping others. He was an avid motorcycle rider despite being in a couple very serious accidents that almost cost him his life. He loved attending my daughters soccer games, and never missed a single one, no matter the time of day or weather. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, etc. Most of all, he loved his family. He was there for anyone, whenever and wherever, all you had to do was call. I’m not sure what the world will look like without him, I do know it’s just not going to be the same. We lost an amazing person.” Austin Swartz, Sgt. Swartz’s son, told KFOR in a statement

Sgt. Bobby Swartz Credit: Austin Swartz

A GoFundMe has been created to help Swartz’s family with expenses that may arise.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on Tuesday morning:

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support we are seeing from the community and from all over the world. We know that we are not alone in our mourning. Later this afternoon we plan to release more details about our injured deputy and what led to this tragic shooting. We have a patrol vehicle in front of the sheriff’s office, 2101 NE 36th Street, if you’d like to leave a message for Sgt. Swartz’s family. Thank you for raising us up in your prayers.”