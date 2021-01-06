“He was as kind as could be,” Neighbors react to deadly house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating what caused an early morning house fire that killed one man.

“It was poppin’ and there was a lot, there was a lot of fire inside,” said one man who lives nearby, Donald Gaines.

Neighbors woke up to the nightmare on Wednesday morning in the Oklahoma City neighborhood near N.E. 17th and Bryant.

“I heard the commotion outside,” said another neighbor Deric Menefee. “I came out to take a look and that’s when I discovered the house was smoking; filled with it!”

Firefighters, police, and paramedics rushed to the home. When they got there, it was covered in flames.

“It was on fire, it started coming out of the top of the house,” said Gaines. “There were like seven or eight firetrucks and maybe ten police cars. They were everywhere.”

Teams searched the home once, but because of thick smoke, they didn’t find anyone inside.

“There was heavy smoke, it was very difficult to see. As they went through the house, searching, they did not find any victims,” said Batt. Chief Lance Burnett, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Crews went in a second time and found the victim.

“The second team followed them up very quickly and they did find a victim,” said Batt. Chief Burnett.

Firefighters found the man behind a bathroom door.

He was taken out on a stretcher while crews performed CPR.

“They started what we call a CYANOKIT, which is what we use to alleviate some of the toxins that are in his blood,” said Burnett.

Paramedics rushed the victim to OU Health, but he didn’t survive.

Neighbors are now coming to grips with the tragedy.

“I thought he was as kind as could be,” said Menefee.

“They showed up pretty fast, but it all happened so quick,” added Gaines.

Fire crews tell us the victim’s home did have working smoke detectors; he just didn’t get out in time.

They’ve estimated close to $17,000 in damage. Crews are still working to determine the cause.

The victim’s name has not been released.