OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of an Oklahoma child who was brutally stabbed to death Sunday expresses their heartbreak.

Jamie Garcia Jr., 7, was stabbed to death inside a southwest Oklahoma City home. His mother, Carina Romero, 27, is accused of his murder.

Carina Romero Credit: Oklahoma County Jail

Junior’s aunt, Zaira, spoke to KFOR Tuesday morning about what kind of child Garcia was.

“He was just perfect. He was such a sweet boy,” said Zaira Garcia. “He was kind. He was loving. He was super simple humble. Honestly, I adore him.”

Zaira told News Four’s Brya Berry that her nephew was easy to babysit and always active like most kids.

“I remember just waiting for his arrival, and then he was here,” said Garcia. “He was perfect. He was just – he was beautiful.”

But now, Zaira said she’s left with only memories of Junior.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of S.E. 50th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Junior’s mother, Romero, in front of the home.

Investigators say she had blood on her and was holding a 2-year-old child. The toddler was Junior’s brother.

At this point, Romero took the 2-year-old into the home, closed the door, and refused to allow officers to come inside the house.

Due to the circumstances, officers forced entry into the home and got the 2-year-old out safely.

Shortly after, police found Junior deceased in the house, soaked in blood.

“Why would anyone do that? [What] did Junior do for them to do that to him?” asked Garcia. “What did he feel like the first stab? It breaks my heart.”

Zaira told KFOR she never saw this coming, and she’s trying to wrap her mind around Junior’s mother being charged with his brutal death.

“It never crossed my mind,” said Garcia. “I’m so confused because at one point, you know, I was very close to her, and I didn’t see this coming.”

She stated Romero is a single mother and has always been dedicated to her boys.

“Whenever we would ever watch Junior, you know, if he would spend the night or after a while, he’d be wanting to go back to his mom,” said Garcia. “He would say, ‘I want to call my mommy.'”

Garcia’s brother, Junior’s dad, and Romero were separated. The ex-couple had an on-and-off-again relationship.

Garcia said their entire family is trying to figure out what cracked and how Junior ended up dead?

“Why did it happen? How did it get so ugly? I don’t understand,” said Zaira. “You know, any time I watched him, he was such an easy little boy.”

Romero was taken into custody on a complaint of the murder of a child.