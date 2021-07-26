‘He was my only brother,’ Oklahoma family hopes newly released video could solve fatal hit-and-run case

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are hoping a newly released video will help solve a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

“We were able to locate videos that show before the collision and after the collision,” said Maj. Brad Rule with the Del City Police Department.

David Harrison was struck and left for dead while riding his bike near Southeast 39th and Sunnylane on June 13, according to police.

Authorities told KFOR Harrison was traveling southbound on Sunnylane when the suspect’s vehicle approached from the rear striking Harrison.

The victim’s bicycle was equipped with all the appropriate lighting at the time of the collision, police said.

“He had numerous red lights on the bike,” said Rule.

His brother Nick Harrison told KFOR when he got the call about his brother’s death from their mother the next morning, he couldn’t believe it.

“A few moments later, I just checked my phone to see if this is a dream,” said Nick Harrison. “Unfortunately, it was real, and it just took me a little bit of time to absorb it.”

Harrison suffered serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Rule told KFOR it appears the suspect’s vehicle is a light colored 4 door GM truck and investigators were able to recover evidence on scene that could potentially identify the suspect vehicle.

“What I could tell them is that this case is still being actively investigated and we are still pursuing who this drive is,” said Rule. “You are facing very serious charges when you hit someone and leave the scene.”

For more than a month, police have searched for the suspect but haven’t been able to identify him. His family is hoping this new information will close the case.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

“I’d always imagined that if one of my parents died or something happened to me, he would be the one making the arrangements,” said Nick Harrison. “My mom and my brother’s partner are both still trying to wrap their hands around this, and they need closure.”

Police said the truck should have significant damage to the front.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Del City Police at (405) 677- 2443.