‘He was one-of-a-kind’ – 34-year-old father remembered after shot and killed during metro crime spree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 34-year-old metro father is being remembered after police say he was shot and killed after his company truck was stolen by an alleged murderer on the run.

Police say Chris Huskey was the second person Brandon Milburn killed Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City after shooting his pregnant girlfriend and taking off with their 14-month-old child.

Huskey’s family tells KFOR this senseless crime has left them with an immense amount of grief.

“The world was a better place because of him,” Kiel Ramirez said. “If more people were like him, we wouldn’t have the problems we have today.”

For four friends from Choctaw, a piece will always be missing. The glue who held the long-time group together, Chris Huskey, is now gone.

“He was a one-of-a-kind person,” Jeff Graham said.

“I don’t think without him we would be friends,” Ramirez said. “I couldn’t even imagine any other friends to be with at this time.”

Chris Huskey

Chris is a father, a husband, a son, a musician and brother to many.

“All of our parents lost a kid on Tuesday,” Brodee Nucci said. “Everyone that knew him adored him.”

Tuesday afternoon, Chris was in the middle of his workday when police say his parked Lamar Advertising company truck was stolen in South Oklahoma City by Brandon Milburn.

Earlier that morning, Milburn allegedly shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend and the mother of his child.

“The business called 9-1-1, and the truck was equipped with a GPS tracker,” Capt. Dan Stewart with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Chris caught up to the truck two miles away, driving a borrowed vehicle.

Police say it was an ambush. Milburn was hiding behind a tree and opened fire. Chris was killed instantly.

“I felt numbness and then anger and then hurting,” Nucci said.

Chris’ friends are holding on to the memories of their 15-year friendship.

“If you didn’t have a friend, he was your friend,” Ramirez said. “He loved everybody. He would even love the person who is responsible for this.”

“Chris is someone I would be calling for help through this right now,” Nucci said. “He is just that guy.”

Milburn was on the run for 15 hours. Early Wednesday morning he was spotted driving a silver Toyota Prius in south Oklahoma City, initiating a pursuit with police.

Chris was known as a devoted friend.

Police say the chase ended in downtown Oklahoma City when Milburn began shooting at officers. Officers fired back, killing Milburn.

Lamar Advertising released the following statement to KFOR:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our employees, Chris Huskey. The entire Lamar Advertising family extends our deepest condolences to Chris’ family. Regarding the circumstances surrounding Chris’ death, we refer all questions to the local authorities.” LAMAR ADVERTISING SPOKESPERSON

A GoFundMe page has been set up to donate to the Huskey family.

LATEST HEADLINES: