“He was trying to help somebody else from dying,” 24-year-old allegedly murdered by his roommate while protecting his friend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 24-year-old was shot and killed inside his own home when he used his body as a shield to protect his roommate from another roommate who had suddenly opened fire on them.

24-year-old Alfredo Vera‘s family tells KFOR he was a true hero.

“He was trying to help somebody else from dying,” Alfredo’s sister Zulema Vera said. “He was trying to be brave.”

Zulema Vera tells KFOR she’s still trying to comprehend her brother’s final moments. Police say Alfredo’s life ended so another life could be saved during a shooting in NW Oklahoma Saturday night around 7 p.m.



“We are heartbroken,” Zulema Vera said. “It’s so devastating, and it’s worse because he was the only brother we had.”



















Zulema says early Sunday morning she heard a knock at her door. It was two OKC detectives.

“They told me my brother was killed,” Zulema Vera said. “I just stood there. I felt like I was in a bad dream and needed to wake up. I couldn’t believe it.”

Police say Alfredo was murdered by his roommate, Patrick Matthews, inside a home they shared off High Noon Road near Mustang and Britton.

“He heard a cry for help, and he went,” Zulema Vera said.

According to investigators, Alfredo’s alleged killer first shot their third roommate, Jonathan Gonzelez-Leal.

Alfredo ran to Jonathan’s rescue, while his girlfriend called 911.

Police say that’s when the suspect began shooting again, killing Alfredo instantly.

“He didn’t even have time to react,” Zulema said.

Alfredo’s family says the 24-year-old was passionate about music and was preparing to propose to his girlfriend soon. He leaves behind four sisters, several nieces, and many cousins.

“He was the best person you could ever meet,” Zulema said. “We are going to do everything in our power to make sure we have justice for our brother, and we won’t rest.”

When police arrived on scene, Alfredo’s accused killer, Patrick Matthews, walked out of the front door and shot himself. Police say he is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Once Matthews is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Their third roommate, Jonathan Gonzelez-Leal, is still in critical condition.

Police say it’s still unclear what exactly sparked the gunfire.

Click here for the Vera’s Go Fund Me.