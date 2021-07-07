Head Country acquired by Kansas spice company

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma company known for its barbecue sauces has been acquired by a spices and seasonings business.

Officials announced that Head Country, Inc. has been acquired by Old World Spices and Seasonings.

Although it was purchased, authorities say Head Country will still be produced at the plant in Ponca City and production will continue without interruption.

Officials say that the brands will work together to expand Head Country across the south-central United States.

“We’re excited to spread the word about Oklahoma-style BBQ. The plan is to take Head Country to new customers, without compromising its long-held commitment to the highest standards. We’re thrilled about this opportunity. We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get started,” said Ken Rhodes, Chief Commercial Officer at Old World.