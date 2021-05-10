Head in the clouds? Rose State offering free aerospace summer camps

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If your child wants to learn more about aerospace, you won’t want to miss summer camps that are being held at a local college.

Rose State College says it is offering four STEM Academy A-XP summer camps focused on aerospace development in June and a Rocket Discovery camp in July.

The camps are free of charge and registration is now open to students going into seventh through twelfth grade.

“Rose State is excited to welcome students to our campus to explore their passions and learn about aerospace,” said Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb. “These camps are a great opportunity for students to discover and develop interests in the aerospace and technology industries through fun, hands-on instruction.”

Throughout the month of June, Rose State will offer one-week STEM Academy A-XP courses emphasizing different elements of the aerospace industry:

“Flying With Drones” teaches students about the many facets of unmanned aerial vehicles and will be offered June 7-10 and June 21-24.

“Programming Cobots and Automation” gives students an overview of working with collaborative robots to improve efficiency and will be offered June 7-10.

“3D Printing” teaches students the basics of design using advanced computer-aided design software and will be offered June 14-17 and June 28-July 1.

“Cyber Security” gives students an understanding of cyber security basics and will be offered June 14-17.

All camps will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each of their scheduled days. Students cannot repeat the same camp twice, but do have the opportunity to attend all four camps.

If your child wants to be an astronaut or a fighter pilot, Rose State will offer “Rocket Discovery” camps in July. Students will build, design, and launch their own rockets during the camp.

Space is limited and registration ends June 1. For more information and to enroll, call (405) 733-7488 or https://bit.ly/3ahAvFf.