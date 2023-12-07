CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed, a multiple car accident near Cushing claimed the lives of three people after two vehicles collided head-on.

Authorities say the incident happened early this morning. Eastbound and Westbound lanes of OK-33 just west of North Kings Highway, west of Cushing, Oklahoma in Payne County, were shut down due to this fatal vehicle accident. Traffic was being diverted to West Old Highway 33 during the closure.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes of traffic are now open, according to OHP.

No further information has been released at this time.