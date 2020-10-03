OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are in critical condition in Oklahoma City following a head-on collision.
The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
A vehicle was heading in the wrong direction on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and crashed head-on into another vehicle.
Both drivers were rushed to a hospital by ambulance and are in critical condition, authorities said.
No further information was provided.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Head-on collision on John Kilpatrick Turnpike leaves two motorists in critical condition
- Florida man who requested ballot for dead wife: ‘I feel like I haven’t done anything wrong’
- Versace shoe designer says he was racially profiled in Beverly Hills; video shows him detained, frisked and searched
- Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits sending sexually suggestive texts
- OKC Boathouse District turns October into ‘Dogtober’!