Head-on collision on John Kilpatrick Turnpike leaves two motorists in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are in critical condition in Oklahoma City following a head-on collision.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

A vehicle was heading in the wrong direction on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Both drivers were rushed to a hospital by ambulance and are in critical condition, authorities said.

No further information was provided.

