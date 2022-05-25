OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”

They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well.

It’s not a new type of crime but it’s an ongoing one.

Oklahoma City police are asking residents to continue to be on alert for a crime they’ve been seeing once again called “jugging.”

“Which is the crime of sitting in a parking lot, watching someone come out of a bank with money, then trying to get money from them, either from robbing them or through burglarizing them,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say these thieves sometimes rob their victims at the bank, but most of the time they’ll follow you to your next destination.

“They stop at a store, a grocery store, a shopping mall, then get out,” Knight said. “The thieves simply walk up to the car, smash the window and take the cash and leave.”

So how can you protect yourself?

“Don’t come out of a bank either holding cash or carrying an envelope that displays like a bank bag that indicates that you’re carrying a large amount of cash,” said Knight.

Finally, and most importantly, be mindful of your surroundings.

“If you see someone just sitting in a bank parking lot, they don’t appear to be doing anything, call police,” Knight said. “Err on the side of caution, call police. You don’t have to wait for a crime to occur. Just call, let a police officer check it out. Make sure it’s OK.”

If you think you are being followed, police say call 911 and let the dispatcher know what’s going on and where you are.