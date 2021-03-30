Headstone missing for decades finally finds its home

COYLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A missing gravestone found by three friends in Coyle last week has finally been reunited with its grave.

The headstone was found abandoned against an old building with no clues where it belonged.

Barbara Marical told KFOR she and her friends were on a mission to find its home.

Just hours after the story aired last Friday on KFOR, dozens of viewers emailed the station, made calls, and connected the dots.

“I just knew that the Lord answered our prayers,” said Marical.

The headstone belongs to 7-year-old Eva Sayer, who was born in 1893. She died in 1901.

It turns out, she was buried in Christner Cemetery in the northwest portion of Oklahoma County.

Tim Perry, the Board President of the cemetery, received a call from a viewer who found the records for where Eva was buried.

“It’s been missing since the late 60s,” said Perry.

He says for decades, the grave has sat empty. Eva’s little brother is also buried in the same area.

“It’s a miracle…It’s just amazing that it’s come home,” said Perry.

Marical tells KFOR the reunion was a long time coming.

“I got tears coming now. It’s really heartwarming and I’m just so happy that the Lord found the place for this stone. It’s all God’s doing, it’s not mine,” she said.