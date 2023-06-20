OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR is revisiting a crime that was so shocking it made headlines around the country.

A five-year-old boy from Noble, Oklahoma was shot and killed by a small-town police officer on August 3, 2007.

The officer was trying to shoot a garden snake when he killed Austin Haley.

Austin had three wishes that day: to play on the swing set, to dig in the sandbox, and to go down to the family pond and feed the fish.

Austin’s grandfather, Jack Tracy, loved taking his grandkids down to the pond.

All three of Austin’s wishes came true.

Austin’s mother, Renee Haley, remembers hearing the gunshots.

“I heard the first (one), and I was thinking, ‘Oh, no. I hope someone didn’t get hurt. Lord, let them be okay.'”

Renee was mowing the grass at the time of her son’s death.

Austin and his two-year-old brother, Dalton, were both standing on the dock of the family’s pond, which is located inside city limits.

“After the gunshots went off, I remember taking off running,” said Dalton Haley, who is now 18 years old.

The details of that horrific day are difficult to process, even 16 years later.

Austin’s father, Jack Haley, was working in his shop on their property. He heard the second shot.

According to the investigation report, the bullet was fired from 500 feet away by a police officer who was trying to shoot a non-venomous snake.

Little Austin was hit in the back of the head by the second bullet and killed instantly.

“I knew when I seen him that it was final,” remembers Jack Haley. “There was just no coming back from that.”

