Health agencies to hold 10,000 dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will unite with several community partners on April 7 to host a 10,000 dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the State Fair Park Pavilion Building in Oklahoma City.

OCCHD will be joined by INTEGRIS, Mercy Hospital, SSM Health, Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps., Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma National Guard and OU Health for the COVID-19 vaccine pod.

Those who sign up for the pod can receive any of the three vaccines currently being administered in the United States – Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, according to an OCCHD news release.

Because OCCHD has seen a high demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 5,000 J&J doses are available. The pod will also have 2,500 Moderna doses and 2,500 Pfizer doses.

“Oklahoma County has been a model for vaccination distribution in the state because of our incredible partners, so on this historic day, people will get to see us in action together,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, executive director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. “The day is especially exciting with all three vaccines on site, which is a testament to how efficient and caring our healthcare providers have been during vaccine roll-out.”

Oklahomans age 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, but a parent or guardian must be on site to provide consent. Oklahomans age 18 and older can receive the other two vaccines.

“People must bring IDs to the site, with IDs from any country being accepted,” the news release states.

Residents can sign up for the pod at www.vaxokc.com.

Although registration links ask for insurance information, insurance is not required to get vaccinated at the pod.

“There are three separate links for each vaccine so residents should be sure to sign up on the correct link for the vaccine they want to receive,” the news release states.

The health agencies will reunite on May 6 to offer another 10,000 doses, with the same amounts of each vaccine. The May 6 pod will provide second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to those who received their first dose during the April 7 pod.

Residents who don’t have online access can make an appointment through the Oklahoma City-County Health Department hotline weekdays at (405) 425-4489.

