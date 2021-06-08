Health Care Authority: Nearly 100k Oklahomans approved for benefits through new Medicaid expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Health Care Authority says it’s nearing 100,000 Oklahomans approved for SoonerCare benefits through Medicaid expansion.

OHCA CEO, Kevin Corbett, said the high amount of members now eligible for SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion was anticipated.

“We reprocessed applications from Oklahomans who applied over the past 90 days on their behalf. These are Oklahomans who did not qualify for SoonerCare. We also transitioned qualifying members from existing programs such as Insure Oklahoma and low income adults (parent caretakers),” said Corbett. “Transitioning these existing members will result in larger federal match.”

According to today’s report, out of the total amount of Oklahomans enrolled in SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion, 12,384 are considered to be new applicants.

On June 30, 2020, the Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Initiative, State Question 802, passed by a majority vote to expand Medicaid eligibility to adults ages 19-64 whose income is 138% (133% with a 5% disregard) of the federal poverty level or lower. This equates to an estimated annual income of $17,796 for an individual or $36,588 for a family of four.

Corbett said, “The increase will slow now that reprocessing those applications and transitioning those members is complete, and we are confident in our initial expansion enrollment estimates.”

Benefits for those who qualify will begin on July 1, 2021, and will include medical and limited dental and vision benefits categorized as SoonerCare Traditional.

Those currently receiving Medicare benefits do not qualify for Medicaid benefits through expansion.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

Oklahomans should gather their documents ahead of time, then apply at www.mysoonercare.org or by calling 800-987-7767. Those who apply by phone or online will receive notification of their status immediately.

Those who choose to print off the application, available in English and Spanish, will have a 14-21 day wait time.

All approved applicants will receive a letter by mail.