Health care group to discuss managed care and Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma

KFOR will livestream the news conference set for Wednesday at approximately 12:15 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For months, there has been a lot of talk about expanding the state’s Medicaid program.

Since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2014, Oklahoma has rejected federal money for Medicaid expansion.

In June of 2020, Oklahoma voters approved a state question that would expand Medicaid in the Sooner State.

Almost one year after that measure passed, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority is working to explain the differences between Medicaid expansion and SoonerSelect, the state’s new managed care delivery model.

OHCA CEO, Kevin Corbett, will address the differences between the two major changes coming to Oklahoma’s Medicaid program and then answer clarifying questions during a news conference on Wednesday.