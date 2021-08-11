Health center hosting back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community health center is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic this weekend.

Variety Care is hosting a first dose back-to-school vaccine clinic for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Straka Terrace, located at 1025 Straka Terrace.

The vaccine clinic is open to children, age 12 and older, and adults.

“If you are vaccinated, be reassured: your chance of a severe infection, hospitalization, and death are extremely low,” Dr. Sandra Gilliland, director of clinical quality, said. “As a pediatrician, I have seen neurologic symptoms in teens last for months. Even when children recover quickly, missing school impacts academic progress. Getting teens and caregivers vaccinated can help our kids avoid missing more school.”

Variety Care will also schedule second-dose appointments for all patients who receive their first dose at the event.

“We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the growing Delta variant,” CEO Lou Carmichael said. “Variety Care has revitalized its efforts by integrating COVID vaccinations into primary health care. If patients are unable to attend our Saturday clinic, they can schedule an appointment with their medical provider to receive the vaccine.”

Vaccines are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (405) 632-6688.