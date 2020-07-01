Health Check: Why you shouldn’t panic over ‘Quarantine 15’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lot of folks are stressing over weight gain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps you’ve heard of the “Quarantine 15.”

Quarantine 15 is used in reference to a 15 pound weight gain during the self-isolation period taken in response to the pandemic.

Many of us in the metro and surrounding Oklahoma communities are working from home and restricting our activities, including gym visits. And perhaps walking to the fridge has become a frequent activity.

Dietitian Diana Rice spoke with KFOR via Skype on Tuesday about managing weight and making better food choices during the pandemic.

Watch the above video for Rice’s insight into this important concern.

