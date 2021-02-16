Health Department and Mercy to host COVID-19 vaccine PODs; 5,500 shots to be given to community members 65 and older

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department and Mercy will conduct vaccine PODs Friday and Saturday in which they will administer COVID-19 vaccines to 5,500 Oklahomans age 65 and older.

The PODs will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Meinders NeuroScience Institute, 4120 W Memorial Road; 3,000 vaccines will be administered on Friday and 2,500 will be administered on Saturday.

Go to www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e4babaf2ba4ff2-mercy1 to sign up for Friday’s clinic and to www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e4babaf2ba4ff2-mercy2 to sign up for Saturday’s clinic.

“If you know anyone age 65 or older who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, please encourage them to get an appointment this week,” said David Argueta, chief administrative officer of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City. “Please reach out to your friends and family or even offer to help a neighbor in need of a tech-savvy friend to help them register.”

INTEGRIS and SSM St. Anthony will vaccinate an additional 700 residents in the 65 and older age group during a future POD. INTEGRIS and SSM will load their appointments into the Oklahoma vaccine portal after the details are finalized.

“These clinics at the three hospitals are the last opportunities reserved specifically for people in the current phase including health care workers, first responders and people age 65 and older,” the news release states.

Only 50 percent of Oklahomans age 65 and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 16.

“Which means thousands of seniors have not yet been vaccinated,” the news release states.

