Health department announces increase to WIC Program for fruits, vegetables

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it is working to help Oklahoma families make healthier choices when it comes to purchasing food through the WIC Program.

On Friday, the health department announced that there will be a temporary increase to the Cash Value Benefit for the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

The CVB amount will increase from $9 per month to $35 per month per participant beginning June 1, 2021, and continuing through September 30, 2021.

Until recently, program participants were only able to purchase fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables with their CVB. Now, participants may purchase canned, fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables. The guidelines for the addition of approved canned foods to the Oklahoma Unified WIC Approved Food List are:

Canned Fruits: Any variety of canned fruits (must conform to FDA standard of identity as appropriate (21 CFR, part 145)); including applesauce, juice pack or water pack without added sugars, fats, oils, or salt (i.e., sodium). The fruit must be listed as the first ingredient.

Canned Vegetables: Any variety of canned vegetables (must conform to FDA standard of identity as appropriate (21 CFR, part 155)); without added sugars, fats, or oils. May be regular or lower in sodium. The vegetable must be listed as the first ingredient.