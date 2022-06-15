MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A statewide shortage of car seat technicians has led to the Cleveland County Health Department to take matters into their own hands.

The health department will host a free car seat check and instruction session on Friday, June 17.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., visitors can head to the health department to make sure that their child’s car seat is properly installed.

“Most car seats we see need to be done because they are not properly installed,” Jennifer Trejo Rojo said. “About four out of five children, the car seat is not properly installed. There is a teaching component to this car seat check. We show the parents how to properly install the seats.”

Clients who need a different language can also set up a one-on-one appointment with the health department.

“We do prefer the child be there but if they cannot be there, we need the parents to bring the

child’s current height and weight,” she said.

Organizers say there will be a limited number of free car seats available for those on government assistance. However, they say people need to sign up for a car seat ahead of time online.