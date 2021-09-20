Health department hosting virtual career fair to hire nurses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is hoping to hire 70 nurses statewide.
The health department says it will host a virtual career fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in an attempt to hire nurses.
“Oklahoma needs more nurses, right now, to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Amy Gaither, Director of Nursing Service for OSDH. “This is a great time for RNs and LPNs to join the field of public health and make a positive difference in people’s lives and their local community.”
OSDH staff will be available during the one-day hiring event to answer questions about nursing careers in public health.
Available positions include standard 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work shifts, Monday through Friday.
Participants can register for the Statewide RN Virtual Career Fair online.
If you are interested in a nursing career with OSDH, but are unable to attend, please send your resume, city or county of interest, and desired salary to HumanResources@health.ok.gov.