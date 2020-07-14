Health department moving Vital Records to online service

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has announced a significant change for Vital Records and its customers.

The agency is moving from an outdated ordering system to an online service that is more user friendly and consistent with other contemporary public services.

The health department says the change is necessary to protect Vital Records’ most vulnerable customers by reducing their risk of exposure to COVID-19. It also provides customers with a convenient way to access a range of services, including ordering birth and death certificates, with more affordable rates.

“We are committed to making online ordering an affordable, fast, and reliable system,” said Kelly Baker, state registrar of Vital Records. “When we closed our lobby in March due to COVID-19, every complete online and phone order was issued the next business day and we remain committed to that standard.”

Vital Records is now able to provide lower convenience fees for online and phone orders due to collaborative efforts with its online partners.

For those who would prefer to pick up their records at the Vital Records office, a new Will Call service will pilot in August. The service will be similar to what the public experiences for sports or music events where an ID is required to release the order.

Vital Records will continue to provide very limited in-person services by appointment only starting July 15. Customers can schedule an appointment by calling 405-271-4040 or visiting www.health.ok.gov.

