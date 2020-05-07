Health department releases county breakdown of COVID-19 cases, recoveries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say they are releasing more information related to the state’s ongoing battle against COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that it was upgrading its COVID-19 database to allow the public to see more information about cases by county.

The public will now be able to see the number of active and recovered cases by county, as well as the total number of deaths.

“Our primary responsibility through this pandemic is to provide the most robust and accurate data possible to help public officials and Oklahomans make informed decisions impacting their health and safety,” Health Commissioner Gary Cox said. “We will continue to seek ways to expand the data we provide while learning and gaining valuable new insights as the situation develops.”

Oklahomans can head to the department’s website and scroll down to ‘OSDH District Breakout’ to view the data.