Health department reports 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 519,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 2,360 cases since Tuesday, Aug. 17.
At this point, officials believe there are 19,704 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,906 deaths as of Wednesday.
Officials say there were 1,385 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 48 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.
Health leaders say over 2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.65 million have completed the series.
To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.