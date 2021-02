Health department reports 52 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there were 52 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 394,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,119 cases or a 0.5% increase.

There were 52 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,654.

Officials say the recent deaths occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1. In all, 32 of the deaths occurred since Jan. 27

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

Right now, officials say there are 1,143 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 315,034 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 58,245 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,901 (20 deaths) (2,524 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,106 (5 deaths) (1,058 recovered)

Atoka: 1,661 (10 deaths) (1,569 recovered)

Beaver: 389 (4 deaths) (359 recovered)

Beckham: 2,512 (31 deaths) (2,331 recovered)

Blaine: 921 (6 deaths) (805 recovered)

Bryan: 5,372 (50 deaths) (4,904 recovered)

Caddo: 3,604 (49 deaths) (3,302 recovered)

Canadian: 14,471 (69 deaths) (13,660 recovered)

Carter: 5,129 (36 deaths) (4,586 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,101 (34 deaths) (4,646 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,452 (13 deaths) (1,332 recovered)

Cimarron: 121 (1 death) (114 recovered)

Cleveland: 26,603 (231 deaths) (24,451 recovered)

Coal: 639 (10 deaths) (581 recovered)

Comanche: 10,568 (111 deaths) (9,376 recovered)

Cotton: 591 (13 deaths) (526 recovered)

Craig: 1,833 (10 deaths) (1,713 recovered)

Creek: 5,897 (101 deaths) (5,365 recovered)

Custer: 3,804 (59 deaths) (3,569 recovered)

Delaware: 4,136 (55 deaths) (3,816 recovered)

Dewey: 505 (4 deaths) (478 recovered)

Ellis: 336 (1 death) (322 recovered)

Garfield: 7,053 (63 deaths) (6,618 recovered)

Garvin: 3,273 (32 deaths) (2,990 recovered)

Grady: 5,270 (58 deaths) (4,912 recovered)

Grant: 504 (6 deaths) (478 recovered)

Greer: 462 (13 deaths) (430 recovered)

Harmon: 256 (1 death) (239 recovered)

Harper: 388 (3 deaths) (375 recovered)

Haskell: 1,154 (8 deaths) (1,055 recovered)

Hughes: 1,079 (14 deaths) (972 recovered)

Jackson: 2,719 (41 deaths) (2,547 recovered)

Jefferson: 639 (7 deaths) (592 recovered)

Johnston: 1,194 (17 deaths) (1,085 recovered)

Kay: 4,798 (60 deaths) (4,420 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,865 (19 deaths) (1,751 recovered)

Kiowa: 733 (13 deaths) (678 recovered)

Latimer: 755 (8 deaths) (682 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,959 (39 deaths) (4,644 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,852 (43 deaths) (2,610 recovered)

Logan: 3,658 (23 deaths) (3,361 recovered)

Love: 1,355 (8 deaths) (1,264 recovered)

Major: 900 (4 deaths) (853 recovered)

Marshall: 1,712 (12 deaths) (1,575 recovered)

Mayes: 3,630 (34 deaths) (3,317 recovered)

McClain: 4,742 (42 deaths) (4,341 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,507 (58 deaths) (3,163 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,772 (29 deaths) (1,612 recovered)

Murray: 1,778 (17 deaths) (1,595 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,550 (83 deaths) (7,726 recovered)

Noble: 1,259 (8 deaths) (1,154 recovered)

Nowata: 1,024 (14 deaths) (921 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,701 (16 deaths) (1,592 recovered)

Oklahoma: 75,891 (595 deaths) (70,614 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,400 (39 deaths) (3,156 recovered)

Osage: 4,148 (39 deaths) (3,804 recovered)

Other: 139 (84 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,459 (35 deaths) (3,281 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,499 (25 deaths) (1,351 recovered)

Payne: 7,936 (42 deaths) (7,379 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,158 (32 deaths) (3,843 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,489 (38 deaths) (4,086 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,227 (56 deaths) (6,779 recovered)

Pushmataha: 914 (12 deaths) (829 recovered)

Roger Mills: 375 (6 deaths) (339 recovered)

Rogers: 9,280 (103 deaths) (8,523 recovered)

Seminole: 2,578 (29 deaths) (2,317 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,609 (27 deaths) (3,294 recovered)

Stephens: 4,341 (52 deaths) (4,000 recovered)

Texas: 3,327 (21 deaths) (3,207 recovered)

Tillman: 702 (14 deaths) (637 recovered)

Tulsa: 65,112 (600 deaths) (60,193 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,070 (70 deaths) (6,373 recovered)

Washington: 4,299 (76 deaths) (3,882 recovered)

Washita: 998 (7 deaths) (934 recovered)

Woods: 1,152 (7 deaths) (1,107 recovered)

Woodward: 2,987 (13 deaths) (2,857 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 26,821 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 363,808 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

