Health department to no longer report COVID-19 cases by city, zip code

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the state moves into its final phase of reopening, Oklahoma health officials say they are changing the way they are reporting certain information related to COVID-19 in the Sooner State.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that its COVID-19 data tracker will continue reporting active and recovered cases by county only.

The agency will no longer publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code or by long-term care and nursing home facility.

Officials say the move is due to the state’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration expiring on May 31.

“OSDH will continue to publish daily the most recent active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county,” said OSDH Communications Director Kristin Davis. “The State’s infrastructure is in a much stronger position for continuing to address the presence of the novel coronavirus, and the core purpose of the emergency declaration is no longer needed. At the same time, Governor Kevin Stitt and Commissioner Lance Frye continue their shared commitment to transparency and availability of critical COVID-19 data. They have tasked the State’s legal experts to explore other options for providing critical health data that would support all stakeholders’ decision making during the presence of COVID-19, while also safeguarding Oklahomans’ protected health information.”