Health department: 2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported, positive cases climb to more than 4,600

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the state’s coronavirus cases have climbed to more than 4,600, but only by 24 cases.

On Saturday, the health department reported 4,490 positive cases, but on Monday, officials announced the number climbed to 4,613.

There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 9.

One in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Washington County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

So far, officials say 274 Oklahoma patients have died and 828 people have been hospitalized. As of May 8, 177 patients are hospitalized.

The health department says 3,241 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health tell KFOR that experts must gather several pieces of information in order to classify a death as related to COVID-19.

“We can have a death reported to us, but with missing information that we have to gather or the reporting entity can have a delay in reporting the info to OSDH as well. All that is to say, no one is artificially inflating or deflating any numbers, it is there are quite a few “boxes” to check before we can officially report a death attributed to Covid-19 and that process along with delays in reporting can mean that it’s not possible to officially report a death within 24 hours of that death occurring, although every effort is made to do so,” Shelley Zumwalt, with OMES and working on behalf of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said in an email.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

For a more in-depth look at cases by county and more, visit the state’s coronavirus website.